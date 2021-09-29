CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, NY

Black Knights rout Blue Devils, win third straight soccer game

By Kenny Kudrewicz
Romesentinel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rome Free Academy boys soccer team won its third game in a row on Tuesday afternoon at RFA Stadium, defeating visiting Tri-Valley League foe Camden 8-1. “The boys played well,” RFA head coach Chad Reese said. “We were able to get some time for boys that needed some game time. They’ve worked hard in practice and they earned it. I thought they played well. It’s nice to get three games in a row and get some momentum. Hopefully we can continue it throughout the week.”

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two journalists whose work has angered the authorities in Russia and the Philippines were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honouring the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee described as under threat around the globe. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were given...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, NY
City
Camden, NY
Rome, NY
Sports
City
Whitesboro, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy