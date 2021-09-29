Black Knights rout Blue Devils, win third straight soccer game

The Rome Free Academy boys soccer team won its third game in a row on Tuesday afternoon at RFA Stadium, defeating visiting Tri-Valley League foe Camden 8-1. “The boys played well,” RFA head coach Chad Reese said. “We were able to get some time for boys that needed some game time. They’ve worked hard in practice and they earned it. I thought they played well. It’s nice to get three games in a row and get some momentum. Hopefully we can continue it throughout the week.”