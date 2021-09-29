CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA considers sweeping vaccination mandate for businesses

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vote was abruptly delayed Wednesday on a Los Angeles proposal to impose one of the nation's strictest vaccine mandates to enter indoor businesses and venues, after questions were raised about it creating public confusion and even if it could be enforced. Members of the Los Angeles City Council generally...

