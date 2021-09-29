How About Some Diesel Pine Scented Disinfectant To Go With Those Jeans?
This is a truly odd commercial for the clothing brand Diesel, but then what would you expect? Past Diesel ads have celebrated stupidity and have evoked death. So Diesel’s latest ad, via Publicis, shouldn’t be too surprising. In the ad, a twentysomething consumer enters a Diesel store. A closed-circuit camera shows him walking in and then scanning the shelves. One strange thing: Every item, from a disinfectant to a loaf of bread to a can of soup are labeled “Diesel.”www.mediapost.com
