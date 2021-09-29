CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Tampa’s budget, collaboration praised at City Hall

By Charlie Frago
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q15co_0cBjgqWf00
John Bennett, Mayor Jane Castor's chief of staff, was widely credited Thursday with creating a smooth budget process that met the needs of all of the city's seven council districts. [ OCTAVIO JONES | Times ]

TAMPA — When the biggest criticism was a request to slightly rewrite Mayor Jane Castor’s introduction to the city’s 369-page document detailing its $1.8 billion budget, its unanimous approval by council members Tuesday evening shouldn’t have come as a surprise.

This city has seen its share of last-minute budget drama in the recent past, including standoffs with unions over insurance issues along with multiple votes and subsequent hard feelings over a tough vote on the 2017 millage rate hike.

Even Mayor Castor’s first budget in 2019 had a showdown over the controversial program to turn highly-treated reclaimed water into drinking water, forcing the mayor to put the program on the back burner.

On Tuesday, though, council member Bill Carlson asked that the mayor’s budget overview be rewritten slightly to highlight the role of residents and council members in crafting the budget, flush with $80.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

Chief of Staff John Bennett and Chief Financial Officer Dennis Rogero informed Carlson that the change had already been made.

That symbolic tweak was emblematic of a budget season in Florida’s third-largest city that worked as it should, said John Dingfelder, who also served on council from 2003 to 2010.

“This particular budget is one of the best that I’ve worked with in regard to working amicably with the mayor and the administration,” Dingfelder said. “A lot of time we wrestle and bicker with the administration, and we really haven’t done that this year, and I think it’s great.”

Council members who had asked for more staffing praised what Castor did provide; 30 new firefighters amid several dozen new city jobs. They praised Castor’s agreement to use bond revenue to finish Vila Brothers Park in West Tampa. And they touted the money in the budget for the fire department to plan for further expansion to keep a booming city safe.

Just a few members of the public spoke for or against the budget, also a departure from years past. And those speakers, from the Tampa Bay Community Network, also joined in the verbal high-fives, thanking the city for including the video production training program in the budget for the first time in three years. Their requests for more funding were couched in gratitude.

Chairman Orlando Gudes, a retired police officer, said Castor’s background as police chief along with Bennett, a former assistant chief, were the key to a drama-free process. He credited a police leadership culture at City Hall for its efficiency and pragmatism.

“It’s not that the mayor is soft,” said Gudes, alluding to criticism he’d heard. He didn’t elaborate, but he appeared to have some of Castor’s predecessors in mind.

“If those other mayors were here they would have a difficult time with this council,” Gudes said. “A system has been put in place. I think it’s a good system. ... The system seems to be working because everyone is getting their needs.”

Most council members voiced high praise for Bennett, who they said worked to deliver on their requests.

“Chief Bennett always listens. He’s responsive to the point where I feel bad,” council member Guido Maniscalco said.

In August, council members had struck a different tone on budget issues, saying Castor needed to commit to building two new fire stations and hire more staff, especially in the city’s housing department.

Castor made small compromises, notably to Maniscalco’s strong advocacy to finish Vila Brothers Park for $1.7 million, but held firm on her desire not to “break open” the budget she delivered to council members in early August.

The budget goes into effect at the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1. The city’s millage rate remains unchanged, but residents will see an increase in their property tax bills as property values have increased over the past year. Council members declined to “roll back” the city’s 6.2076 millage rate to account for the robust real estate market.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Temple Terrace seeks unity in districting

Temple Terrace has a request for the Hillsborough County commissioners: Don’t split us up in remapping the commissioners’ districts. They’d also like to be in the same commission district as the University of South Florida; where many Temple Terrace residents work, but their chances of getting both appear slim. If...
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough Commission to waste hauler: We’re still watching

TAMPA — A split Hillsborough County Commission said Wednesday it shouldn’t let a waste hauler, plagued by complaints of poor service earlier this year, escape without another written warning. A trio of commissioners, however, said doing so was simply piling on Waste Connections of Florida after the company had satisfied...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Rays donate $50,000 to St. Petersburg mayoral hopeful Ken Welch

ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Rays made a $50,000 contribution to Ken Welch’s campaign to be the next mayor of St. Petersburg. Welch told the Tampa Bay Times that he asked the Rays for “something comparable to the contribution of Rick Kriseman because I’ve been just as strong as a proponent on the County Commission,” referencing his 20-year tenure on the Pinellas board. The donation is not yet reflected in his campaign contribution disclosures, but Welch said it will be listed Sunday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

New Pasco solar farm by Tampa Electric planned for Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS — Nearly 600 acres thought to have been the last working dairy farm in Pasco County will soon begin farming something different — sunlight. In August, Tampa Electric Co. bought the old Palm River Dairy site in south eastern Pasco County in Crystal Springs for $7.6 million just weeks after the county approved using the land to construct solar panels that would generate 70 megawatts. The new solar farm is a part of the utility’s continuing focus on alternative energy.
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Orlando and Orange County scrap crime-free housing programs

TAMPA — Mayor Jane Castor is standing by Tampa’s controversial Crime-Free Multi Housing initiative, but two other Florida law enforcement agencies are scrapping their versions of the program. The Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office plan to end their programs, officials said. That decision may intensify the...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ possible new Ybor home met with cautious optimism

TAMPA — Since the news broke this week that the Tampa Bay Rays are interested in an Ybor City site near Hillsborough Community College, local officials say much remains uncertain, including infrastructure upgrades necessary to make the former Kforce headquarters into a major league ballpark. Still, Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida school districts to learn their fate over mask mandates

Today’s the day the State Board of Education considers whether to sanction school boards that imposed strict mask mandates without a parental opt out this fall. In advance of the 1 p.m. conference call, which you can hear on The Florida Channel, some of the boards including in Hillsborough and Sarasota counties backed away from their rules. Others held firm. Read on for the latest on that story, plus more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment moving headquarters to St. Petersburg

Iconic investor Cathie Wood’s firm is leaving the Big Apple for St. Petersburg, the company announced Wednesday. Ark Investment Management, the Wall Street asset management firm known for investing in innovative technologies will relocate to 200 Central Avenue on Nov. 1, according to a press release. The new corporate office will accommodate the hybrid-work model and remote workers, the company said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa City Council#Mayors#West Tampa#Tax Bills#City Hall
Tampa Bay Times

‘We are in a crisis’: Tampa Bay child care industry faces pandemic struggles

Shanoah Washington-Davis didn’t know the little boy she was caring for had tested positive for COVID-19 until she started feeling sick. The longtime licensed child care provider was forced to temporarily shut down her Largo home business in April. She ended up in an intensive care unit, on a ventilator, as she fought the virus. When she was released weeks later, many of the children she cared for had transferred to other care providers.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

UF professors: Troubling legislative redistricting moves

TALLAHASSEE — Two University of Florida political science professors who were involved in helping uncover the Florida Legislature’s redistricting scandal a decade ago are accusing Republican leaders this time of using outside contracts to intentionally shield redistricting data and mapping details from the public. Daniel A. Smith, chairperson of the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida is wrong about federal COVID funds; schools need the money, Pasco says

Pasco County school officials are pushing back against state leaders who say districts have no use for federal pandemic relief funds authorized by Congress earlier this year. At issue is the district’s $127 million share of the American Rescue Plan, the third installment of federal money Congress allocated to help schools across the nation rebound from the pandemic. Florida’s portion is $2.3 billion, and the state is the only one in the nation not to apply for the funds.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tampa Bay Times

Are Florida Democrats skipping the Cabinet races?

TALLAHASSEE — Time will soon be running short for Democrats to field a credible slate of Florida Cabinet candidates, or even just to mount a serious campaign for any of the three statewide offices. Democrats have won just two Cabinet races in the past 15 years, and 2022 is beginning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida schools cope with funding needs as state stalls on federal aid

State officials have suggested that Florida school districts don’t need any more money than they have. They’ve not even applied for a third round of stimulus funds, as Associated Press reports. Don’t tell district leaders they’re flush, though. Some discussed their financial needs during Tuesday meetings, and the picture wasn’t pretty. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy