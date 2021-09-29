FXX renews 'Archer' for Season 13

Animated comedy series "Archer" has been renewed for a thirteenth season at FXX. Image courtesy of FXX

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- FXX has renewed animated comedy series Archer for a thirteenth season.

The renewal comes after the show returned to the network for Season 12 in August. Season 12 will be wrapped up on Oct. 6.

The eight-episode Season 13 will air in 2022. New episodes are available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

Archer follows the adventures of spy Sterling Archer and his colleagues at a dysfunctional intelligence agency.

H. Jon Benjamin voices Sterling Archer with Aisha Taylor as Lana Kane, Jessica Walter as Malory Archer, Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger.

Archer was created by Reed who executive produces with Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions.

"On behalf of our entire time of talented illustrators, animators, writers and actors, I just wanted to say... ahhh, damn. I had something for this. Nope. Lost it. So... I guess just thanks?" Thompson and Willis said in a statement.

Walter, who voices Sterling Archer's mother and spymaster Malory Archer, died in March at age 80. Walter appears in Season 12 but it remains unknown how the show will handle her death.