CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

FXX renews 'Archer' for Season 13

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuqVK_0cBjgn7i00
Animated comedy series "Archer" has been renewed for a thirteenth season at FXX. Image courtesy of FXX

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- FXX has renewed animated comedy series Archer for a thirteenth season.

The renewal comes after the show returned to the network for Season 12 in August. Season 12 will be wrapped up on Oct. 6.

The eight-episode Season 13 will air in 2022. New episodes are available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

Archer follows the adventures of spy Sterling Archer and his colleagues at a dysfunctional intelligence agency.

H. Jon Benjamin voices Sterling Archer with Aisha Taylor as Lana Kane, Jessica Walter as Malory Archer, Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger.

Archer was created by Reed who executive produces with Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions.

"On behalf of our entire time of talented illustrators, animators, writers and actors, I just wanted to say... ahhh, damn. I had something for this. Nope. Lost it. So... I guess just thanks?" Thompson and Willis said in a statement.

Walter, who voices Sterling Archer's mother and spymaster Malory Archer, died in March at age 80. Walter appears in Season 12 but it remains unknown how the show will handle her death.

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive Season 2 Recasts [Spoiler]

Drew Dunbar’s girlfriend will look a little different upon her return from Switzerland. Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive, is not returning for Season 2 of the CBS sitcom, TVLine has confirmed. As revealed in newly released photos from the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode, CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz will take over the role of Drew’s significant other — but is their relationship long for this world? As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive will undergo a creative revamp. In the wake of the kidney transplant that ended Season 1, the series will turn...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Greer
Person
Amber Nash
Person
Jessica Walter
Person
Adam Reed
Person
Chris Parnell
Person
H. Jon Benjamin
TVShowsAce

‘Sneakerheads’: Is Season 2 Renewed On Netflix?

There are plenty of fans of Netflix’s original Sneakerheads who are wondering whether or not the show got a Season 2. The program likely isn’t one of the most popular on the streaming service, when being compared to shows like Big Mouth or other adult comedies, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a pretty good following.
TV & VIDEOS
pix11.com

Comedian Amber Nash talks evolution of ‘Archer’ character ahead of new season

NEW YORK — Comedian and actress Amber Nash is known for playing hilarious human resources manager Pam Poovey on the hit FX series “Archer.”. Ahead of the animated comedy’s new season, Nash spoke to the PIX11 Morning News about her background in improv, Pam’s evolution as a character and collaborating with co-star Aisha Tyler on a new film project titled “How to Ruin the Holidays.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Law & Order’ Returning For Season 21, Magnolia Network Sets Premiere Date, ‘Archer’ Renewed, Jesse Palmer Set as ‘The Bachelor’ Host, ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Ordered, ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Renewed and More!

After 20 seasons, NBC surprisingly cancelled flagship series Law & Order over eleven years ago. Today, NBC announced they have ordered season 21 of the original series which created an entire franchise and universe of shows. No cast is announced currently but it’s likely we will see some familiar faces when the show returns. Earlier in the year NBC ordered a new series Law & Order: For the Defense but ultimately canceled the show before it got started. No time frame is set for the series to air, possibly midseason, but could be next season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Paramount + Renews Fan Favorite Series For Season 2

Paramount+ is going to bring back a fan-favorite series for season 2: MTV's The Real World Homecoming! The first season of The Real World reunion series saw the cast of the original Real World: New York reunite decades after helping to pioneer America's reality TV genre; in this latest announcement, ViacomCBS and MTV have revealed that The Real World Homecoming will next see the cast of Real World: Los Angeles getting back together! That second season of the original series saw cast members like David Edwards, Tami Roman, Jon Brennan, and Irene Berrera thrust into the spotlight of drama and controversy - with David and Tami's reunion being the headlining event a lot of fans want to see.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fxx#Hulu#Floyd County Productions
Den of Geek

Archer Season 12 Producers Break Down Malory’s Goodbye And Tease What Lies Ahead

This article contains spoilers for the Archer season 12 finale. Archer season 12 has been a fascinating year of self-reflection that’s pushed its characters to difficult, new places–both personally and professionally–while they attempt to finally deal with their baggage. Archer and its cast so effortlessly use humor as a defense mechanism that it can hit even harder when these characters let down their walls, which has been omnipresent during the tail-end of this season.
TV SERIES
CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘Ghosts’ Come To CBS And Paramount+ Tonight At 9PM

(CBS) – Ghosts premieres tonight as CBS’ newest comedy starting at 9:00PM ET/PT with the first episode titled, “Hello!” Ghosts tells the story of Samantha and Jay, a couple who decide to throw caution and money to the wind to convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast – only to find it’s inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Also, when Sam thinks she’s crazy because she continues to see the ghosts of Woodstone Manor, she tries to ignore them, making them even more determined to get her...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple Renews Sci-Fi Epic ‘Foundation’ for Season Two

Apple TV+ has renewed its lavish sci-fi series Foundation for a second voyage. The drama from showrunner David S. Goyer and Skydance Television based on author Isaac Asimov’s trilogy of novels has been picked up for another season, the company announced. “Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like,” Goyer said. “Now, with season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. I’m thrilled that a whole new generation of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Carell to Star in FX Comedy From ‘The Americans’ Duo

The Americans showrunners are back at FX, and they’re bringing Steve Carell with them. The Disney-owned basic cable network has handed out a 10-episode order for a half-hour limited series called The Patient, starring The Office alum Carell and written by The Americans showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. The Patient revolves around a psychotherapist who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. Carell will play Alexander...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ghosts: Is CBS' Supernatural Comedy Hauntingly Funny? Grade the Premiere!

When it comes to TV spirits, we’d run in the opposite direction from anything on, say, Evil. But we totally wouldn’t mind being haunted by CBS’ Ghosts, which delivers laughs more than frights in its debut. Based on the BBC One sitcom, the two-episode premiere begins with Manhattanites Sam (played by iZombie‘s Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Never Have I Ever‘s Utkarsh Ambudkar) discovering that her great aunt left behind a big estate. Jay’s hesitant to uproot their lives, while Sam is excited about the free mansion she just inherited. Little do Sam and Jay know that the estate is also...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why The Conners Fans Shouldn't Get Ready To Say Goodbye To Ben In Season 4

While tons of The Conners fans would love to see Sarah Gilbert's Darlene end up romantically linked up with Johnny Galecki's David — based more on a love for Galecki than on any proof that their relationship would be stable — the sitcom's creative team has put the work in on developing her topsy-turvy relationship with Jay R. Ferguson's Ben. While that appeared to all go belly-up at the tail-end of Season 3, with Ben turning down Darlene's marriage proposal, that doesn't mean the show is trying to send Ben away.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'American Housewife': Katy Mixon Lands Unexpected New Role After Cancellation

American Housewife star Katy Mixon has found a new role in an unexpected project. She will star in the NBC limited series The Thing About Pam as a murder victim whose husband was convicted of the crime before the conviction was overturned. Renee Zellwegger stars as the titular Pam, while Judy Greer stars as a prosecutor. Josh Duhamel also stars in the series. The story is based on a 2011 crime featured on Dateline NBC and the hit 2019 Dateline podcast, The Thing About Pam.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘South of Heaven’ Review: Jason Sudeikis Goes Badass in a Thriller Too Contrived to Believe

With the Emmy-decorated, too-many-people’s-favorite-show-to-count triumph of his role on “Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis has joined the rarefied club of all-stops-out comedians who make the transition to becoming full-on dramatic actors. That said, “Ted Lasso” is a drama streaked with comedy. So you could say that Sudeikis, for all the adoration and acclaim he’s earned, still hasn’t quite entered the fabled upper echelon of the “All comedians want to play Hamlet ­— but only a few get to do it” stratosphere. That may explain why he signed on to play the lead role in “South of Heaven,” a seedy indie romantic crackpot...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

TV Shows That Were Saved After Cancelation

Canceled does not necessarily mean goodbye. In recent years, TV shows have found new life after being canned by networks, with last-minute and hard-fought saves. For instance, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans made their disappointment known in May 2018 when Fox canceled the sitcom — starring Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), Andre Braugher (Raymond Holt), Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords), Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz) and Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle) — after five seasons. NBC then stepped in to pick up the comedy for season 6 and beyond.
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
191K+
Followers
41K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy