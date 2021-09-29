CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk Health Department to offer free COVID-19 vaccines for Hispanic & Latino Heritage Month

WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Saturday in celebration of Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month.

This family-friendly event will be held October 2, 2021 at Oceanview Park, 100 W. Oceanview Ave., from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Attendees can enjoy live music, cultural dances, and bounce houses at the event.

“The Norfolk Department of Public Health supports the important history and persistent contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community in Norfolk and throughout the Hampton Roads region,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, acting district health director for Norfolk and Portsmouth.

The Norfolk Health Department’s mobile vaccine unit will be at the event to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (first and second dose) for anyone 12 and older and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 18 and older.

“We are pleased to have the Norfolk mobile unit at this significant event to help our Latino communities and the Virginia Department of Health achieve vaccination efforts.”

Walk ups are welcomed, appointments are not needed.

WTKR News 3

LINK of Hampton Roads receives national renovation grant

LINK of Hampton Roads has unveiled critical renovations made to their emergency services center, which serves about 26,000 people in need yearly. LINK is the largest homeless provider on the Peninsula, providing those in need with food, clothing, shelter and social services.
DMV adds walk-in service days; keeping appointments

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia DMV is now allowing walk-in service after more than a year of being appointment only. Walk-in service will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while appointment-only service will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at all 75 service customer service centers. The DMV...
