CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Today' show host Dylan Dreyer gives birth to 3rd child 6 weeks early

By Rasha Ali, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPnpt_0cBjgii500

"Today" show host Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Russell James Fichera, her colleagues announced during Wednesday's show.

"Her new bundle of joy has arrived overnight. … mom and baby doing just fine. He did come early, he could not stay," Hoda Kotb said.

On Tuesday, Dreyer shared a selfie in a hospital gown on Instagram , letting her followers know she would be absent from "3rd Hour of Today" for a bit after her water broke over the weekend.

"Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well! I’m in great hands and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable. Looks like we’ll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week…6 weeks early!" she captioned her post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlPxo_0cBjgii500
"Today" show host Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third child together. Rob Kim, Getty Images

The "Today" co-host continued: "Guess he couldn’t handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having! We’ll gladly take any extra prayers you have."

Dreyer first revealed she was pregnant in May on "Today" and was given a November due date. Her third boy will be joining siblings Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 1, whom she had after suffering a miscarriage in 2019.

More: 'Today' show's Dylan Dreyer pregnant after 'emotional journey' with secondary infertility

The mom of three shared she was struggling with secondary infertility — a term used to describe the inability to become pregnant or carry a second baby to term after previously giving birth.

After having Calvin, Dreyer and Fichera had trouble conceiving again and were planning to try in vitro fertilization. The couple spoke candidly about their pregnancy journey on "Today" and through Dreyer's personal essay , saying that they decided to share their story to shut down the stigma.

"I just want people to know that I'm going through it, too," she said.

Contributing: Amy Haneline

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Today' show host Dylan Dreyer gives birth to 3rd child 6 weeks early

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

Dylan Dreyer holds baby Russell in new photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Dylan Dreyer's husband, Brian Fichera, is giving a glimpse of the couple's newborn son. Fichera shared a first photo of Dreyer with their baby boy, Russell James, Wednesday on Instagram. The picture shows Dreyer, a weather anchor on Today, cradling a sleeping Russell to her chest...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Dylan Dreyer shares happy update on baby Russell

Good news! Dylan Dreyer's baby boy is breathing on his own and gaining weight after arriving six weeks early on Wednesday. The TODAY meteorlogist gave a happy update about her third child, Russell James Fichera, on the 3rd hour of TODAY Thursday from her room at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "He’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Dreyer
Person
Hoda Kotb
People

Dylan Dreyer Reveals Emotional 'Family Connection' of Baby Russell James' Name Plus a Sweet Nickname

Today co-host Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third baby boy on Wednesday morning. Baby time came early for Dylan Dreyer. The Today co-host and husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third son, baby Russell James, early Wednesday morning, and on Thursday, she gave an update during a virtual appearance with her 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Dylan Dreyer welcomes third baby and announces son's adorable name

Hanna Fillingham Today star Dylan Dreyer welcomed her third baby son and revealed his adorable name to her co-stars. A huge congratulations is in order for Dylan Dreyer, who welcomed her third baby on Wednesday morning. The Today meteorologist and her husband Brian Fichera are now the proud parents to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Dylan Dreyer shares emotional update as she returns home after giving birth

Dylan Dreyer took a break earlier in the week from Today to deliver her third child, Russell, who arrived six weeks earlier than expected. In an emotional post on Instagram, the journalist shared some pictures of her newborn baby boy, and also included some of him under observation. She revealed that while her baby was safe and healthy, she would be going home from the hospital without him so that he could stay under the watchful eye of the doctors.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giving Birth#Russell James
Page Six

Dylan Dreyer gives birth to third baby boy with husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera have welcomed their third child: a baby boy named Russell James Fichera. Dreyer’s “Today” show co-anchors announced the news Wednesday morning, revealing that Russell was born at 2:38 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18 inches long. “Mom and babe doing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Name of Dylan’s 3rd son is a sweet family tribute

Al Roker spoke to Dylan Dreyer just after she and her husband, Brian Fichera, welcomed their third son, and Al shares that the baby’s name, Russell James, honors his two grandfathers. Russell is Brian’s father’s name and James is Dylan’s father’s.Sept. 29, 2021.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

Dylan Dreyer Hospitalized As Her Water Breaks Six Weeks Before Due Date: 'Gladly Take Any Extra Prayers'

Dylan Dreyer is in the hospital after her water broke six weeks early. “Just a little update as you won’t be seeing me on @todayshow or @3rdhourtoday for a while. My water broke Sunday evening and I’ve been hanging at the hospital,” Dreyer, 40, wrote on Instagram. “Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well! I’m in great hands and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable.”
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Dylan Dreyer welcomes baby boy

Overnight, TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer welcomed a new baby boy, Russell James Fichera, weighing 5 lbs., 5 oz. and measuring 18 inches long. He is Dylan’s third boy, joining big brothers Cal and Ollie.Sept. 29, 2021.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares emotional family update

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts marked an important family milestone on Monday. Taking to Instagram, mom-of-two Deborah revealed that it was time for their son Nick to return to high school - and the teen even posed for some back-to-school photos at Deborah's request. WATCH: Al Roker celebrates...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Oprah Rejected This Potential Grandparent Nickname for Gayle King

Gayle King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus just gave birth to her first child and aunt Oprah Winfrey weighed in on King’s grandmother nickname, with input from Katy Perry. In a recent episode of The OG Chronicles (King and Winfrey’s joint video series), the besties go shopping for baby gear with pop star Perry and the trio hilariously debates the title King’s grandson Luca Lynn Miller should use. “What is Daisy going to call your mom?” King asked Perry of her 13-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom. “Because I don’t want to be ‘Grandma’ or ‘Nana.'” “Ok, so my Mom is...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

263K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy