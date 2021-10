'Today' show host Dylan Dreyer gives birth to 3rd child 6 weeks early

"Today" show host Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Russell James Fichera, her colleagues announced during Wednesday's show.

"Her new bundle of joy has arrived overnight. … mom and baby doing just fine. He did come early, he could not stay," Hoda Kotb said.

On Tuesday, Dreyer shared a selfie in a hospital gown on Instagram , letting her followers know she would be absent from "3rd Hour of Today" for a bit after her water broke over the weekend.

"Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well! I’m in great hands and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable. Looks like we’ll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week…6 weeks early!" she captioned her post.

The "Today" co-host continued: "Guess he couldn’t handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having! We’ll gladly take any extra prayers you have."

Dreyer first revealed she was pregnant in May on "Today" and was given a November due date. Her third boy will be joining siblings Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 1, whom she had after suffering a miscarriage in 2019.

The mom of three shared she was struggling with secondary infertility — a term used to describe the inability to become pregnant or carry a second baby to term after previously giving birth.

After having Calvin, Dreyer and Fichera had trouble conceiving again and were planning to try in vitro fertilization. The couple spoke candidly about their pregnancy journey on "Today" and through Dreyer's personal essay , saying that they decided to share their story to shut down the stigma.

"I just want people to know that I'm going through it, too," she said.

