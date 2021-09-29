CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manny Pacquiao Officially Retires From Boxing, Says He Is “At Peace” With His Decision

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
 8 days ago

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

A boxing legend is hanging up his gloves.

Manny Pacquiao, who many boxing purists regard as one of the best fighters pound-for-pound, has officially retired. In an emotional video he shared on his Instagram page, the boxer announced he was stepping away from the sport for good. He thanked his friends, family, trainers, and everyone involved in his illustrious career.

In the post that features a 14-minute long video captioned “Goodbye boxing,” the boxer states, “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made. But I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard and watch what happens. Goodbye, boxing.”

Pacquiao affectionately called Pacman during his career dominated in the ring. He was beloved from the moment he put on boxing gloves professionally in 1995 because of his will to step in the ring with anyone, and his surprising knockout power for his size was second to none in his prime. While his last match was a loss, he still has an exceptional record of 68-8-2.

During his career, Pacquiao defeated greats like Oscar De La Hoya, Sugar Shane Mosely, Adrien Broner, Keith Thurman, and Juan Manuel Marquez, just to name a few.

Pacquiao, who has won 12 world titles during his career, revealed even he was blown away by his accomplishments stating, “Even me, I’m amazed at what I have done.”

Many boxing fans wanted to see him fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. , his only rival during his career, and the fight eventually happened. Still, Pacquiao was well past his prime, and the contest, while drawing plenty of attention and PPV buys, was not the slugfest many were hoping to see with Mayweather blocking his way to a victory. Fans of the sport were hoping to see the two face each other in the ring one more time, but it looks like that won’t be the case now.

The 42-years old Philippines native will now put all of his focus into another passion, politics. He recently announced that he would be running for president of his country . That right there could be the biggest fight of his life.

Boxers stepping away from the ring always come with an asterisk because they usually come right back. So we won’t be shocked if Manny Pacquiao is lured back to the ring. But if this is it for sure, we have to say thank you to man for always giving it his all whenever he stepped in the ring, win or loss.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty

