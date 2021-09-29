CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heritage Cannabis Touts Second Straight Record Quarter With $5.1 In Revenue, Strategy Shift Shows Results

Canadian cannabis company Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) reported its financial results on Wednesday for the three- and nine-month periods ended July 31, revealing a quarterly revenue of CA$5.1 million ($4,03 million), up by 114% year-over-year. For the nine months, gross revenue amounted to CA$11.5 million, up from CA$7.76 million in the same period of 2020.

