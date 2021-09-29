CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter To The Editor: State Rep. Blaine Wilhour Comments On Illinois' Energy Bill

Energy bill punctuates decades of failed policies and failed leadership in Illinois By State Rep. Blaine Wilhour Leave it to Illinois to do the impossible. Only in Illinois could a group of virtue-signaling politicians pass a bill believing they are single-handedly ending global climate change while simultaneously carting in wheelbarrows of cash from the political insiders, influence peddlers, and the crony corporatists that sustain much of their existence. Politicians historically Continue Reading

