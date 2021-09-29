Letter To The Editor: State Rep. Blaine Wilhour Comments On Illinois' Energy Bill

This edition of The Policy Shop comes to you from Adam Schuster, senior director of budget and tax research. Just how high are Illinois property taxes: I don’t know about you but every fall, I hear people groaning when they have to pony up and pay their property tax bills. It’s true that Illinois is home to the second-highest property taxes in the country – the median property tax rate statewide is 2.27%. And every year it feels like they go up a little more. In fact, Continue Reading

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO