Healthy Beverage Trend Sparks Growth, Fuels Potential in All Channels

By InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage: As consumers continue to insist on more healthy options in choices in their lives, the global health drinks market is projected to see consistent, continued growth, with a CAGR of 7.88% during the next five years. That growth will come from all sectors, including convenience store sales, e-commerce orders, and the hospitality sector, which is recovering from COVID-19 slowdowns.

Benzinga

Benzinga

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

