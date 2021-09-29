Southside Coffee Shop focusing on community needs for National Coffee Day
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Supporting local small businesses around central Ohio in honor of National Coffee Day! My Community Grounds Coffee & Meeting House is brewing up a variety of flavors through the year! The owners say the coffee house known for it's house made seasonal syrups and the best chai latte in town! Kid friendly atmosphere with board games, table top games, toys and activities for little hands.myfox28columbus.com
Comments / 0