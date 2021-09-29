Heart health advice on World Heart Day

Q: I had a mild heart attack, but it scared me a lot and I am trying to do what I can to prevent another one and get healthier than I was before it happened. Can you help?. A: Congratulations on your commitment to improving your health and dodging another heart attack. If you can look at your situation as an opportunity instead of a debit, you can do a lot to improve today and all your days to come.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO