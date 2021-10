Yet another bit of misinformation from the Laundrie family??. As the search for Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the homicide of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, drags on for its third week, the clues are pointing in every which direction. But as the trail gets more and more obfuscated, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: we can not trust any info coming from his parents.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO