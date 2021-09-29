CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International community will stop supporting Mali if it brings in mercenaries – France

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France warned Mali on Thursday that it would lose the support of the international community if it agreed a deal with Russian mercenaries. Diplomatic and security sources have told Reuters that Mali’s year-old military junta is close to recruiting the Russian Wagner Group https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/exclusive-deal-allowing-russian-mercenaries-into-mali-is-close-sources-2021-09-13, and France has launched a diplomatic drive to thwart it, saying such an arrangement is “incompatible” with a continued French presence.

