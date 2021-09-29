Apex Legends Apex Chronicles starts today with a Bloodhound focused event
Apex Legends Apex Chronicles is a brand new story-centric type of event that starts later today. As first announced yesterday, the new Apex Chronicles event will be debuting in Apex Legends later today on September 29. Simply put, this new event will put the story and lore of Respawn's battle royale shooter front and centre, giving players the opportunity to get better acquainted with their favorite characters, and the first event focuses on Bloodhound.www.gamesradar.com
