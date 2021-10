USC’s decision to part ways with Clay Helton—their coach of the past six seasons—earlier this month has been the subject of endless Twitter gossip with fans and media linking the Trojans to Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, embattled Jaguars coach Urban Meyer (whose transition from college to the pros has not gone as hoped) and Penn State’s James Franklin, among other rumored candidates. However, Reggie Bush, who many would identify as the most accomplished player in the program’s storied history, apparently prefers NFL legend Deion Sanders, now in his second year coaching at Jackson State.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO