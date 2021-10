Rolls-Royce has been bullish on electrification, even going so far as to say that it will never make a hybrid or PHEV -- they're just too compromised and Rolls' customers don't want them. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös previously said Rolls would go fully electric "when the time is right" and earlier this year the brand promised its first production EV by 2030. Turns out it'll arrive a lot sooner, as on Wednesday Rolls-Royce announced that its first electric car, called the Spectre, will go on sale at the end of 2023. Not only that, every single car that Rolls-Royce sells will be fully electric only by the end of the decade.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO