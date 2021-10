With Christmas approaching, it also means Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is just around the corner, and now is the time to start getting your shopping lists ready.The annual bonanza sees all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more, making is the best time to save on big-ticket items such as Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, TVs or KitchenAids ahead of Christmas.Originally a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the festive shopping season, the event has since become a weekend-long sale...

SHOPPING ・ 21 HOURS AGO