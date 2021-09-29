MEMORIAL DEDICATED: Lower Bucks remembers ‘The 95’ boys who never came home from Vietnam
MIDDLETOWN >> Lower Bucks County on Sunday, Sept. 26 paused to remember “the 95” local boys who gave their lives on the battlegrounds of Vietnam. During an often emotional ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown Township, Ed Preston and the Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation unveiled a stunning bronze statue of a young soldier standing next to a black granite wall etched with the names of the 95 young men who never came home.www.thereporteronline.com
