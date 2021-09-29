CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucks County, PA

MEMORIAL DEDICATED: Lower Bucks remembers ‘The 95’ boys who never came home from Vietnam

By Jeff Werner
Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETOWN >> Lower Bucks County on Sunday, Sept. 26 paused to remember “the 95” local boys who gave their lives on the battlegrounds of Vietnam. During an often emotional ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown Township, Ed Preston and the Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation unveiled a stunning bronze statue of a young soldier standing next to a black granite wall etched with the names of the 95 young men who never came home.

www.thereporteronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two journalists whose work has angered the authorities in Russia and the Philippines were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honouring the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee described as under threat around the globe. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were given...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Falls Township, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
The Associated Press

Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos, and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign, a Senate Judiciary Committee report found. The report released Thursday by the Democratic-run committee...
CBS News

Tesla moving headquarters to Austin from San Francisco Bay Area

Electric automaker Tesla announced Thursday that its headquarters will officially move from Palo Alto, California to Texas, but that the company will continue to have a major presence in the Bay Area, CBS San Francisco reports. "I am excited to announce that we are moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Memorial Day#Vietnam Veterans#Local Boys#Lower Bucks#Ptsd
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy