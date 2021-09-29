‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Gets December Date on Disney+

Disney+ will expand its Star Wars universe in December.

The streamer has set a Dec. 29 premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett , a spinoff of The Mandalorian that follows the bounty hunter, played by Temuera Morrison. The series was teased in a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian ‘s second-season finale.

The third season of The Mandalorian , meanwhile, is expected to debut sometime in 2022.

The Book of Boba Fett will center on the fan-favorite character and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and how they navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to Tatooine and stake a claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt’s syndicate.

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are also serving as EPs on The Book of Boba Fett , alongside Robert Rodriguez, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-exec producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett will be the second live-action Star Wars series to debut on Disney+. The streamer also has a limited series centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in the works along with two other Mandalorian spinoffs, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic . All told, Disney plans to air 11 Star Wars series in the next several years.

Disney+ also released key art for The Book of Boba Fett on Wednesday. See it below.