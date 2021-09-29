CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

No Time to Die— An Exciting but Uneven Final Turn for Daniel Craig as James Bond

By Stephen Silver
goombastomp.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Time to Die, the 25th James Bond film and Daniel Craig’s fifth and final turn in the 007 role, was the first major film delayed worldwide due to the pandemic. It’s been on the shelf so long that when Craig hosted Saturday Night Live in March of 2020 and said “ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd” — something that feels like it happened forever ago — it was initially to promote No Time to Die.

tilt.goombastomp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Every Man Who Has Been Rumored to Take Over as the Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Idris Elba and More

Who will it be? Daniel Craig will say goodbye to James Bond after the premiere of No Time to Die in September 2021 — and fans have questions about the next actor in line. Craig originally suited up for the character in 2006, appearing in five films since then as the British secret agent. The Knives Out star followed in the footsteps of Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Bob Simmons, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan to portray Ian Fleming’s character.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rory Kinnear
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Billy Magnussen
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
IndieWire

James Bond Casting Director Recalls Blowback After Hiring Daniel Craig: ‘I Felt Sorry for Him’

Debbie McWilliams might not be a household name, but her work as a casting director has shaped the legendary James Bond franchise for three decades now. McWilliams is the casting director responsible for hiring Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. With Craig exiting the 007 franchise after the upcoming “No Time to Die,” McWilliams joined Entertainment Weekly to reflect on the actor’s casting ahead of his Bond debut, “Casino Royale.” The casting director said she “felt sorry” for Craig after his casting led to extreme blowback from press who thought Craig didn’t fit the part of Bond. “It was unbelievably...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

No Time to Die Review: A Satisfying Sendoff for Daniel Craig's James Bond

More than 18 months after it was originally slated to hit theaters, No Time to Die is finally set to be unveiled for audiences, which will surely lead many to wonder if the wait was worth it. Confirmed to be Daniel Craig's final adventure as the spy, the extended wait for release has only added more undue pressure on this latest installment, with tremendous odds being stacked against it. Even with all of the outside challenges No Time to Die has had to face, the film gives audiences almost everything they'd expect from any entry into the series, while also finding unexpectedly emotional moments to tug on the heartstrings of fans who have been in Craig's corner since Casino Royale.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Casino Royale#Greek
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig, 53, may have played James Bond for the fifth and final time in "No Time to Die," but he already has plenty of projects lined up to keep himself busy and his fans happy for a long while...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

A Weary Daniel Craig Bids Farewell to James Bond in No Time to Die

Half of the 25th James Bond movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is zippy; the other half is dreary, as the franchise says a definitive adieu to Craig’s 007. Perhaps it is only fitting that, at the end of a particularly circuitous journey, one would get a little emotional. There was such sentiment in a video of actor Daniel Craig, choking back tears as he thanked crew members after wrapping on his final James Bond film, No Time to Die. And there it is in Bond himself—and just about everything surrounding him—in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s 165-minute film, an epic that doesn’t so much trot the globe as trudge solemnly across it, laden with loss and life’s accumulated weariness.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
awardswatch.com

‘No Time to Die’ review: Daniel Craig’s epic final entry as James Bond cements him as the best 007 ever [Grade: A-]

With all of the high tech gadgets, beautiful women, fast cars, exotic locations, diabolical villains, James Bond has been a cinematic icon for close to 60 years. For most of us, we knew this character for his suave demeanor, dashing good looks, and campy one liners that we famously made by Sean Connery and Roger Moore. But for the last fifteen years, we’ve grown accustomed to the brooding, dynamic performance of Daniel Craig in the role of 007.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘No Time to Die’: 7 Biggest Takeaways From Daniel Craig’s Final Turn as James Bond

After two years of James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 idling in the driveway thanks to the global pandemic, Hollywood finally got its hands on “No Time to Die.”. While stars like Daniel Craig and Naomie Harris lit up the world premiere of the Cary Fukunaga project in London on Tuesday, press and industry in New York and Los Angeles were treated to simultaneous screenings – bringing a long-awaited look at Craig’s final turn as 007.
MOVIES
goombastomp.com

Spectre is a Love Letter to Classic James Bond Films

After the critical and commercial success of 2012’s Skyfall, expectations were soaring for the latest Bond adventure, Spectre. Whether or not it meets those lofty standards probably depends upon your affinity for the franchise. General audiences attracted to the simple, action-driven engines of Daniel Craig’s previous efforts will be disappointed by the methodical pacing. Disciples of Bond, however, will love director Sam Mendes’ tribute to the franchise’s more classical elements. Spectre succeeds as a complete story rather than standing on the shoulders of innovative set pieces. Not only is it Craig’s best Bond film, it’s the most definitive artistic statement on the super-spy since On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.
MOVIES
goombastomp.com

Skyfall: The More Things Change, the More They Remain the Same

Time and time again the legendary James Bond film franchise has learned to adapt and survive. Survival of the fittest, if you will. Whether the reasons for concern were changes in the actor playing the part, the loss of a producer, turbulent waters for the studio’s finances, changes in screenwriters, or the lack of anymore Ian Fleming material upon which new adventures can be penned, the series has always quickly learned to get back on its feet to thrill and amuse audiences the world over. Even within the films themselves, the plots have almost always reflected new geopolitical paradigms, as well as cultural morays and trends in pop culture. James Bond is always recognizable, and yet he can adapt if need be. 50 years after the release of the first official film, Dr. No, Skyfall was unleashed unto the world, a film that simultaneously pays tribute to the franchise, the character of Bond, creates a bold, original story and helps remind audiences that there is always a place for 007 at the theater.
MOVIES
goombastomp.com

In Defense of Quantum of Solace

It’s not like people haven’t seen the film. Based on my calculations, Quantum of Solace is the 10th most attended Bond film of all time if you use box office results adjusted for inflation. When I saw it in the theatre back in 2008, I was delighted by the film… and startled when it seemed like I was one of the few people who actually liked it.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy