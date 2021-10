Norway-based Wrongtools has recently opened its doors with the release of a collection of instrument libraries for Kontakt. We’re award winning composers that live and breathe music. We play in bands. We produce bands. We write albums. We produce film scores. We conduct orchestras. We have worked extensively in all facets of media including advertising, television, radio, album production, and film and installations, and have over 20 years experience in working with samples.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO