St. Mary's Health System Is The Latest Big Employer To Raise Wages For Many Of Its Workers
Lewiston-based St. Mary's Health System is raising wages for most of its 1,400 employees, in what will represent the largest ever wage adjustment for the organization. Spokesperson Steve Costello says it's driven in part by the overall labor shortage which is driving up pay in many sectors. He says St. Mary's made the decision after comparing its wages to other providers and markets.www.mainepublic.org
