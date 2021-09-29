CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Look at the Air Jordan 12 "Royalty"

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen new colorways from Jordan Brand are being cooked up, the design team will often turn to MJ’s extensive catalog of classic makeups as a reference point to create the new. Sometimes it simply takes a few design modifications to pass through and hit production and that’s exactly what the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty” is and it immediately elicits memories of the silhouette’s “Taxi” iteration that originally dropped in 1997. After first surfacing via leaked imagery, the kicks have now been revealed through official imagery.

hypebeast.com

Related
sneakernews.com

Jordan Air Mae “Celestine Blue” Scheduled For An October 6th Release

With silhouettes such as the Jordan MA2 and Jordan Air NFH, the Jumpman has been putting much effort into expanding its lifestyle lineup in recent years. The agenda continues with the women’s-exclusive Jordan Air Mae releasing a refreshing “Celestine Blue” colorway next month. Often dressed in tonal uppers, this new...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” aka “Oreo” Releases Tomorrow

When an Air Jordan arrangement appears to have some black or white speckled details around the midsole, there’s an unspoken agreement amongst fans of the Jumpman to dub the colorway “Oreo.” After releasing the Air Jordan 4 “Tech White” (or “White Oreo”) back in July, Jordan Brand is ready to roll out another cookies-and-cream offering tomorrow—the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Bluebird"

Set to arrive during the upcoming holiday season, we now have a first look at the Air Jordan 5 “Bluebird.”. The women’s exclusive dresses Michael Jordan‘s fifth signature sneaker model dressed in a mix of “Photo Blue/Football Grey/Metallic Silver/White.” The expresses a tonal look with a premium nubuck upper accented by matching TPU elements and lacing setup. The design of the shoe is continued with satin sockliners and Air-assisted midsoles paired with icy translucent rubber outsoles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Dark Marina Blue"

Adding to early imagery, we now have an on-foot look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Dark Marina Blue.”. Expected to arrive to start 2022, the upcoming take on Michael Jordan‘s first signature shoe is centered around a simple mix of “Dark Marina Blue/Black/White.” The upper of the shoe features a black tumbled leather base accented by bright blue overlays. Aside from the usual midfoot Swooshes, branding comes in the form of Wings motifs at the ankle, tongue tags and printed insoles. Finishing up the design of the shoe are white midsoles paired with contrasting blue rubber outsoles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Prototype"

Jordan Brand is blessing its fans with a barrage of retro releases this Fall, and to cap off the last full week of September, it’s slated to deliver the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Prototype.” These lifestyle-focused kicks are influenced by the design ethos of actual prototypes and as a result bears various accenting hues and cutting room floor-inspired elements.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Billie Eilish’s Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 Release Tomorrow

It’s been quite the year for Billie Eilish. The singer, whose recent headlines offer no shortage of praise, is even soon to embark on her very first collaboration with Jordan Brand. And if you were hoping to pick up either silhouette — the Air Jordan 1 KO or the Air Jordan 15 — then be prepared as they’re about to hit the virtual shelves of Nike SNKRS.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sole Collector

'Green Bean' Air Jordan 5 Rumored for 2022 Return

Looking ahead to next year, Jordan Brand is bringing back a beloved Air Jordan 5 Retro from the mid-2000s for the first time according to a new report from zSneakerheadz. Originally released in 2006, the “Green Bean” colorway is set to make its first retail appearance in 16 years. The shoe is known for its grey-based, 3M reflective upper, contrasting dark grey hits, and perhaps most notably, bright green pops of color throughout. The placeholder image above is an aged pair from 2006—expect next year’s release to feature a blue-tinted translucent outsole.
APPAREL
One Green Planet

Billie Eilish Teams Up With Nike to Launch Vegan Air Jordans

Billie Eilish has made headlines again in the vegan community as she teams up with Nike to create vegan Air Jordans. The vegan celebrity showed off the two air Jordan designs, one neon green and the other beige, on her Instagram. Both designs are completely vegan and are made with over 20% recycled materials.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

A White and Purple Air Jordan 3 Debuts Next Summer

Due out next summer is a new colorway of the Air Jordan 3 that will be somewhat of a twist on past releases that you’re familiar with. zSneakerheadz reports that a Jordan 3 in white, purple, black and grey is in the works. While official imagery or early leaks have not yet surfaced, the provided mock-up suggests the shoe will fall in line with the previously released “Fire Red” and “Racer Blue” colorways, but with purple being the primary accent color. Think of last year’s black-based “Court Purple” Jordan 3, but in white and with darker elephant print.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Low Pairs Dark Beetroot With Roma Green

Now that we’re almost a week into the fall season, Jordan Brand is going all-in with autumn-appropriate tones to dress up their forthcoming arrangements. Among these new releases is a kids-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low that adds a splash of bright green to a crisp “Dark Beetroot” style. A white...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Closer Look at the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low

Readers may remember a few weeks back when Travis Scott teased a mysterious pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows on social media that’s rumored to be a collaboration with SoleFly. And now, we’re finally getting a closer look at the shoe. New images of the pair were shared by @fxxkvlogvi...
APPAREL
manofmany.com

Sneaker News #41 – Billie Eilish’s Air Jordan Silhouette

Welcome to Sneaker News #41. This week, it’s all about collaborations led by Billie Eilish’s monochromatic take on the Nike Air Jordan 15. Elsewhere, sneaker master Sean Wotherspoon has delivered a distinctly outdoor shoe for adidas while Jeremy Scott has brought neon colour to the Forum. It’s also a big week for Air Jordan fans with plenty of new colourways adorning classic silhouettes. And if that’s not enough, there’s also a new YEEZY release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "Desert Elephant" Brings The "Black Cement" Vibes

Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 3 is one of the most celebrated Jumpman shoes of all time as it has a storied history within Nike. It is the shoe that convinced Michael Jordan to stay with Nike long-term, as he was looking to leave the brand for Adidas. The Jordan 3 has received a ton of great colorways over the past few years, and as we approach 2022, it is looking like the brand has big plans for one of its flagship silhouettes.
APPAREL
krush925.com

Billie Eilish unveils vegan Air Jordan sneaker collaboration

Billie Eilish has launched her own vegan Nike Air Jordan sneakers, and dropped a preview of the two styles—one lime green, the other a neutral beige–on Instagram. Both styles are “100% vegan with over 20% recycled material.” Eilish said of the bright green hue she chose for her pair, “This color is such a classic, stupid, little ‘old me’ thing, I guess. I really wanted to kind of have almost like an ode to myself … this was me, for a while.” The shoes also include her offset person logo, which she drew when she was 14.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Just Released the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Arctic Orange’

The Air Jordan 1 remains as popular as ever and for fans who have been searching for a pair, Jordan Brand just released the shoe in a new colorway. Available now on Nike’s website is Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe in the latest “Arctic Orange” makeup. The shoe features a simple but bold two-tone color scheme with black leather serving as the mid panels while light orange hits appear on the toe box, heel counter, and Swoosh branding on the sides. Adding to the look is the signature “Wings” logo embroidered on the heel along with a Jumpman branding on the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Leaked Images of the Air Jordan 6 ‘UNC’ Have Surfaced

Jordan Brand has delivered several new iterations of the Air Jordan 6 this year and it appears that trend will continue in 2022. Sneaker social media account @zSneakerheadz shared a first look at the Jordan 6 “UNC,” a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s expected to hit shelves in spring ’22. The pair gets its color scheme and “UNC” name from the University of North Carolina, which is the alma mater of the NBA great. The shoe’s look is executed with a light blue suede as the base of the upper while premium white leather panels appear on the...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

New 'Desert Elephant' Air Jordan 3 to Release in 2022

In addition to reports that a new purple-based colorway is hitting shelves next summer, word of another Air Jordan 3 release is making rounds on social media. Per zSneakerheadz, there’s also a premium Air Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant” makeup arriving in 2022. Based on the mock-up imagery provided by the leaker account, the forthcoming pair will resemble the classic “Black Cement” colorway but swaps the grey accents on the tongue, sock liner, and outsole to brown. Additionally, the account also states that the elephant print overlays will have a “Natural” finish and will come in special packaging. As of now, imagery of the shoe has yet to surface.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

'Military Black' Air Jordan 4s Are Reportedly Releasing in 2022

Looking ahead to what releases that Jordan Brand may have in the works for next year, reports suggest that a new take on an OG-styled Air Jordan 4 is due out in the summer. According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” colorway is set to release in Summer 2022. Given that we’re still months away before the pair is expected to hit shelves, images of the shoe have yet to leak, but the forthcoming pair is rumored to don color blocking identical to the OG “Military Blue” makeup but with blakc in place of the usual blue hue. The mock-up above shared by the leaker account shows the pair featuring a predominantly white leather upper combined with grey overlay panels and black hits on the eye stay, heel tab, and midsole.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 Element GORE-TEX "Light Bone"

Following a first look, we now have a detailed look at the Air Jordan 1 Element GORE-TEX “Light Bone.”. Expected to accompany another black-themed take, the lighter iteration expresses a striking mix of “Sail/Light Bone/College Grey/Black.” The upper of the shoe features a “Sail” GORE-TEX base contrasted by nubuck “College Grey” overlays, 3M reflective black Swooshes. Additional branding comes in the form of “GORE-TEX” markings at the heels, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags, Wings motifs at the collar and printed insoles. Finishing up the design of the shoe are white midsoles and two-tone rubber outsoles.
APPAREL

