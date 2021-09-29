Official Look at the Air Jordan 12 "Royalty"

Looking ahead to what releases that Jordan Brand may have in the works for next year, reports suggest that a new take on an OG-styled Air Jordan 4 is due out in the summer. According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” colorway is set to release in Summer 2022. Given that we’re still months away before the pair is expected to hit shelves, images of the shoe have yet to leak, but the forthcoming pair is rumored to don color blocking identical to the OG “Military Blue” makeup but with blakc in place of the usual blue hue. The mock-up above shared by the leaker account shows the pair featuring a predominantly white leather upper combined with grey overlay panels and black hits on the eye stay, heel tab, and midsole.

