Official Look at the Air Jordan 12 "Royalty"
When new colorways from Jordan Brand are being cooked up, the design team will often turn to MJ’s extensive catalog of classic makeups as a reference point to create the new. Sometimes it simply takes a few design modifications to pass through and hit production and that’s exactly what the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty” is and it immediately elicits memories of the silhouette’s “Taxi” iteration that originally dropped in 1997. After first surfacing via leaked imagery, the kicks have now been revealed through official imagery.hypebeast.com
