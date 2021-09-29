CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio's beloved Hispanic Elvis immortalized with new Colton Valentine mural

By Madalyn Mendoza
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio still can't help falling in love with the city's King of Rock 'n' Roll impersonator, lovingly dubbed "Hispanic Elvis," and there's a new mural to prove it. Muralist Colton Valentine dedicated wall space at 802 San Pedro Avenue to the San Antonio legend. Thanks to TikTok, the world was introduced to the San Antonio gem earlier this year, but he's been a city exclusive for generations.

Clarissa Espinoza
7d ago

I was wondering why I hadn't seen him around the neighborhood. Dress like that, in the Summer, riding a bike. Wow! That is dedication. I've been seeing him for years. Never fails to wear his sunglasses too.

