Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson Dies

This story has been updated.

Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian "Butch" Anderson, who has led the department for more than 20 years, has died.

Anderson, age 73, of Pawling, died in his sleep on Wednesday, Sept. 29, according to officials.

Anderson, who started his career with the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 1, 1970, as a deputy sheriff worked his way up the ladder and was elected sheriff in 1999 and took office in January 2000.

“We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Sheriff Anderson," said Undersheriff Kirk Imperati. "This is a tremendous loss for all of us.

"Sheriff Anderson faithfully served Dutchess County for over 50 years and dedicated his life to serving and helping others. Sheriff Anderson’s strong leadership and deep compassion for people made the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office a leading law enforcement agency in this state.”

Imperati added that Anderson was like a "second father to me."

The department also offered its "heartfelt condolences to the Sheriff’s wife Danielle and his children as they grieve their loss.”

Anderson began his career in law enforcement when he was appointed deputy sheriff with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 1970. After working primarily in the Harlem Valley area of Dutchess County, Anderson proved himself as a leader in law enforcement and was subsequently promoted to detective and assigned to the Major Case Squad.

As a result, Anderson was able to show his abilities and persistence by bringing numerous robbery and murder investigations to successful conclusions, the department said.

He continued to excel in this field and became a police instructor. In 1977, Anderson’s career came to its pinnacle when he attended and graduated from the 110th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

During his career, Anderson was awarded numerous citations for in the line of duty accomplishments.

In 1993, he was appointed Undersheriff and was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Law Enforcement and Correctional Division at the Sheriff’s Office.

A position he held until his election in 1999.

Born and raised in Pawling, Anderson was a lifelong resident of Dutchess County.

He graduated from Pawling High School and in 2014 was inducted into the Pawling High School Hall of Fame for football, baseball, and basketball.

In addition to his law enforcement service, Anderson served as the Mayor of the Village of Pawling for eight years.

He was extremely active in the community, serving on numerous boards and as a member of many community organizations, notably, he was the founding board member and Executive Director of the Ryan McElroy Children’s Cancer Foundation with the mission of raising funds to support the children living in the community who are afflicted with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“It has been an honor to be married to Sheriff Butch Anderson and the 300,000 residents of Dutchess County," Danielle Anderson said. "He was a tremendous husband, father, and friend to all. Our family appreciates the outpouring of support from everyone as we grieve our loss.”

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro mourned the passing of Anderson, saying, “Today we have lost an extraordinary public servant with the passing of Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson.

"Butch devoted his entire life to protecting and serving the community he loved so dearly. Throughout his life, he was a true leader - in law enforcement, in elected office, and in service to community organizations."

Molinaro added that Anderson was his "friend, a mentor and I loved him like an uncle.

Molinaro has ordered that flags at all Dutchess County facilities will be flown at half-staff and the County Office Building will be illuminated in blue lights in honor of Anderson.

