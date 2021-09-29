CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

Easton Bank Robbery Suspect Nabbed At Allentown Motel

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
A man wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in Easton was found and arrested at an Allentown motel Wednesday morning, police said.

The US Marshalls Fugitive task force took Daniel Buzzone, 36, into custody at the Knights Inn in Allentown (1880 Steelstone Rd.) around 9:15 a.m., Easton Police Lt. Matthew Gerould confirmed.

Buzzone is accused of robbing Santander Bank on North 3rd Street just before 12:35 p.m. on Sept. 22, police said.

He has been charged with two counts of robbery and terroristic threats.

Buzzone is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Gerould said.

