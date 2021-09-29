CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Joanne Theresa McGary

By Tonya Holman
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdZDA_0cBjZLUb00

Joanne Theresa McGary, 74, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren after a brief illness.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late John and Julia Slossar (nee Hritz), she grew up in Rockaway, New Jersey. A graduate of Morris Catholic High School, Joanne attended Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing where she developed lifelong, deep friendships that she cherished. Joanne settled in Point Pleasant Beach NJ, in 1970 and remained a resident for all the years of her life. Joanne spent decades nursing at Point Pleasant Hospital, first in the coronary care unit followed by the emergency room where she not only took exceptional care of patients but lightened often dark days with laughter and the brightest personality. The letters of gratitude from former patients, found after her passing, will be cherished by her family and a reminder of the impact she had on countless patients and colleagues. Joanne loved the ocean, a jersey tomato sandwich, her countless feline friends, gardening and cooking and baking – her Christmas cookie spread was spectacular. She was a prolific reader and enjoyed countless hours on her front porch on Atlantic Avenue reading every genre imaginable. When Joanne wasn’t in Point Pleasant Beach she loved spending time with her family in Florida.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly McGary and her husband Steve Horan of Tampa, Florida and her son John (Jay) and his partner Shannon, of Jacksonville, Florida; and two beloved grandchildren, Will and Ben Horan. Joanne is also survived by her cousin Marie Reitz who was like a sister, and her husband Ken, of Manchester, NJ. Joanne is also survived by many wonderful friends from all chapters of her life, sisters and brothers in law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Joanne’s life and legacy on October 2, 2021 in Point Pleasant Beach.

Comments / 0

 

