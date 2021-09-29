CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim’s grandson revealed murder plot to therapist, prosecutors say

By Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas, Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago
People gather to mourn outside a building in the 4600 block of West Schubert Avenue in Chicago after a reported homicide in an apartment there on Sept. 27, 2021. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune

Using kitchen utensils, a man fatally attacked his grandmother Monday, a day before his 21st birthday, on the Northwest Side, police and prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Luis A. Peralta appeared before Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz, who denied bail during a hearing broadcast on YouTube Wednesday.

The woman, Porfirio Espinoza Cardoza, of the 4600 block of West Schubert Avenue, was fatally beaten “inside a residence” in the block where she lived, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Chicago police.

About 3:40 p.m., Peralta’s mother returned to the home at the Schubert Avenue address after picking up another child from school when she discovered Peralta, who also lives there, covered with blood, and her mother, Espinoza Cardoza, lying on the floor, unresponsive, police said.

The woman screamed for help from a neighbor, who’d encountered Peralta on the scene moments earlier as he told the neighbor: “No one listens to me,” prosecutors said.

Peralta took out “a lot of anger” on his grandmother, stabbing her with a kitchen knife, prosecutors said, adding that a broken meat tenderizer and broken frying pan were found nearby.

An autopsy Tuesday determined Espinoza Cardoza died of multiple injuries from an assault and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Peralta told investigators he had called his therapist, telling the therapist he was going to kill his grandmother, prosecutors said.

Peralta, whose 21st birthday was Tuesday, is due back in court on Oct 18.

