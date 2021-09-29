Michigan gets an ‘F’ for organ donor protection, but bill could improve standing

If Michigan were to be graded on its living organ donor protection laws, it would get an “F” according to the American Kidney Fund. The state doesn’t have legislation that prohibits insurance companies from discriminating against living donors. It doesn’t require employers to provide job-protected leave, and it doesn’t offer tax credits to donors and/or employers as a means to ease the process for living donors, according to the national non-profit’s 2021 Living Donor Protection Report Card.