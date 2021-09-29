CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan gets an ‘F’ for organ donor protection, but bill could improve standing

By Justin P. Hicks
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If Michigan were to be graded on its living organ donor protection laws, it would get an “F” according to the American Kidney Fund. The state doesn’t have legislation that prohibits insurance companies from discriminating against living donors. It doesn’t require employers to provide job-protected leave, and it doesn’t offer tax credits to donors and/or employers as a means to ease the process for living donors, according to the national non-profit’s 2021 Living Donor Protection Report Card.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 3

Related
MLive

Michigan’s COVID-19 spread on the rise as U.S. begins to see relief

Michigan’s fourth major wave of coronavirus infections has cases, deaths, hospitalizations and positive test rates continuing to rise into October while large chunks of the nation are starting to see some relief. Over the last three weeks, the nation’s seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 cases dropped almost 41%, according...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Gov. Whitmer reinstates prevailing wage for Michigan construction projects

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking action to reinstate prevailing wages for contractors and sub-contractors on construction projects funded by the state of Michigan. On Thursday, Aug. 7 the governor met with union leaders and members at the UA Local 333 training center in Lansing. She announced she’s signed an executive directive instructing the Department of Technology Management and Budget to require state contractors and subcontractors to pay prevailing wage for construction projects in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan redistricting commission’s latest critic? The group that sparked its creation

The group responsible for creating Michigan’s independent redistricting commission has emerged as its latest critic as the 13-member panel draws closer to finalizing its first draft maps. In a letter to commissioners sent Wednesday evening, Voters Not Politicians Executive Director Nancy Wang said the commission’s drafts “can do much better,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
Local
Michigan Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Theis
Person
Amy Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Organ Donors#Michigan Medicine#Kidney Disease#Kidneys#The American Kidney Fund#Gift Of Life Michigan
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan reports 2-day total of 7,674 new coronavirus cases, 92 deaths on Wednesday, Oct. 6

Michigan reported two-day totals of 7,674 new coronavirus cases and 92 confirmed COVID-19 deaths for Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 5-6. Among the new deaths, 47 were late additions discovered during a regular vital records review conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services. Health officials typically update their public datasets three times per week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays).
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy