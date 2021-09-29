Le Creuset's Matte Cookware Is Currently 20% Off at Williams Sonoma—Shop Our Favorites Here

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're a coffee lover, enjoying a cup of joe each morning is likely part of your everyday routine. Do you get your coffee on the go or do you prefer to enjoy your perfect cup at home? KitchenAid, one of our favorite brands for appliances like like blenders, stand mixers, and more, has a collection of coffee-making essentials that will encourage even the most loyal of java shop visitors to start brewing their own coffee at home. The line, which features everything from espresso machines and cold brew makers to drip coffee machines and coffee grinders, can make a mug-full of coffee with just the touch of a button. The KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and Automatic Milk Frother Attachment ($449.99, kitchenaid.com) has dual, smart temperature sensors to brew your beverage to the exact temperature desire after every shot. The KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder ($199.99, kitchenaid.com) is just as handy to have in your kitchen, as it perfectly grinds beans with over 70 settings. Ahead, find all of our favorites from the collection to shop now.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO