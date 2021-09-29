CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Creuset's Matte Cookware Is Currently 20% Off at Williams Sonoma—Shop Our Favorites Here

By Nashia Baker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Thinking about investing in a few new Le Creuset pieces? While all of their collections are filled with stunning, efficient kitchen workhorses, we're partial to their matte pieces, which just so happen to be on sale at Williams Sonoma right now. Whether you want saucepans and cast iron skillets or baking dishes and enameled ovens, there are plenty of options to choose from, and the prices have never been better. The Le Creuset Signature Enameled Matte Cast Iron Skillet Fry Pan ($179.95, originally $300, williams-sonoma.com) is the staple to add to your cookware, as it browns and sears meats and vegetables. Plus, shop the Le Creuset Matte Dinnerware Collection (from $5.99, originally from $14, williams-sonoma.com) to complete your dining experience. This comes with 16 pieces in total, including plates, pasta bowls, cereal bowls, and mugs. Ahead, find all our favorites from the matte collection to buy now.

