Duncanville Man, Bobby Joe Flores Jr., Added To Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
Duncanville detectives worked with Texas DPS to get Bobby Joe Flores Jr. added to the Texas DPS Texas Most Wanted List. Bobby Joe Flores Jr. currently has warrants out for his arrest for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements and one for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child from Dallas Police Department. Bobby Joe Flores Jr. was required to register after being convicted of Child Molesting/Intercourse involving a 1 year old in 2008 in Indiana.www.focusdailynews.com
