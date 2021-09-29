CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Duncanville Man, Bobby Joe Flores Jr., Added To Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

By News Staff
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Duncanville detectives worked with Texas DPS to get Bobby Joe Flores Jr. added to the Texas DPS Texas Most Wanted List. Bobby Joe Flores Jr. currently has warrants out for his arrest for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements and one for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child from Dallas Police Department. Bobby Joe Flores Jr. was required to register after being convicted of Child Molesting/Intercourse involving a 1 year old in 2008 in Indiana.

www.focusdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Focus Daily News

Texas Municipal League Recognizes DeSoto for COVID Vaccination Outreach

Senior Center & Library Help DeSoto Win TML Risk Pool Partnership Award. The Texas Municipal League, which is meeting in Houston, Texas, for its 109th Annual Conference and Exhibition, has presented the City of DeSoto with its TML Risk Pool Partnership Award for helping DeSoto Seniors and other residents navigate the often confusing COVID-19 vaccination registration process. The recognition was made Thursday morning, October 7th, at the TML Health and Risk Pools’ Breakfast during the convention.
DESOTO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Duncanville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Smithville, TX
City
Weimar, TX
City
La Grange, TX
City
Missouri City, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
City
Duncanville, TX
Focus Daily News

Halloween Happenings in North Texas For The Kids & Adults

A variety of festive Halloween events are happening all around North Texas in October. At Six Flags (Thrill Capital of Texas) Fright Fest® returns with its most terrifying event in the park’s 60-year history. The event terror-filled run weekends and select days through October 31. “This year, we’re rolling out...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Texas Federal Credit Union to Merge with Texas Trust

ARLINGTON, Texas – Sept. 30, 2021 – Texas Federal Credit Union of Dallas intends to merge with Arlington-based Texas Trust Credit Union. The merger plans have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, the Texas Credit Union Department, and the members of Texas Federal Credit Union. By merging with...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Texas Justice#Fugitive#Continuous Sexual Abuse#Dallas Police Department#Facebook#Crips
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill PD hosting National Night Out October 5th

CEDAR HILL – While both Lancaster and DeSoto held their National Night Out (NNO) events in August this year, Cedar Hill is having its NNO event on October 5. Cities in the hotter areas of the country are given the choice to hold the event in August or October and in previous pre-COVID-19 years some cities in Texas even held two events per year.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Red Oak Police Arrest Two During Burglary of Home

Male & Female Suspects Arrested Thursday Evening By Red Oak Police. On Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at 5:08 PM, Red Oak Police Department personnel were dispatched to a burglary of a habitation in progress in the 200 block of Brooks Court in the Waterview Farms subdivision. The homeowner advised that...
RED OAK, TX
Focus Daily News

Second Homicide In Less Than a Week in Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL – The Cedar Hill Police were called to the 1000 block of Fieldstone Dr. early Sunday morning, September 12 to investigate a call for help. Unfortunately, what they soon discovered was a homicide. Police arrived at the home at approximately 2 a.m., responding to the situation after dispatchers...
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill Investigate Homicide On Fieldstone Drive

Cedar Hill, TX: On Sunday, September 12, 2021, at approximately 2:02 a.m., Cedar Hill Police Officers responded to an unknown situation in the 1000 blk of Fieldstone Dr. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a female stating she needed help. Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact at the front door, but received no answer. Officers began checking the perimeter of the residence when they began to hear noises coming from inside the home.
CEDAR HILL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy