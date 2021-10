ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Upstate New York native Rob Gallerani says he never thought he’d have a hand in one of his first and favorite computer games: Diablo II. “The first computer I ever got, well really the first computer my family got, was the laptop I took to college. I got like a small stack from my friends who said you’ve got to play this game, you’ve got to play this game, and the first one on the top was Diablo II, and I don’t think I ever got to any of the other games in the stack,” Gallerani remembers.

