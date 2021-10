Ascend Money, a Thailand-based fintech, has reached USD 1.5 billion valuation following its latest USD 150 million funding, helping deliver its services to more customers. US-based investment firm Bow Wave Capital Management has contributed to this round, joining Charoen Pokphand Group and Ant Group. The funds will be used to grow the user base of its e-wallet application, ‘TrueMoney Wallet,’ and to expand digital financial services, including digital lending, digital investment and cross border remittances across Southeast Asia. Driving regional financial access and inclusion is the purpose of the company.

