Even a 51-14 victory over Maryland last Friday night could get Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz to go a little crazy. In his post game press conference, Ferentz emphasized the need for his team to keep a level head even with their rise in the rankings. The No. 3 Hawkeyes are undefeated, and while the road win was impressive, they’ll have their hands full when one of the other B1G undefeateds, Penn State, makes their way to Iowa City for a Saturday afternoon showdown.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO