Retail

This Is an Ecommerce Brand's Most Valuable Advantage

By Jonathan Riff
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEcommerce brands face an incredible amount of competition these days, from new brands launching daily to online retail giants like Amazon and Walmart. Any and every advantage needs to be leveraged to command market attention and pull consumers away from the other options. Creativity goes a long way when marketing online, and it can give a brand an advantage when going head-to-head with competitors selling identical products.

Related
Newsweek

America's Most Trusted Brands 2022

When we shop, we look for a few things, like best price or best service or widest selection but no matter what else we value, one thing we have to have before we are willing to part with our dollars is trust. In shopping, trust is the most precious quality, the thing that's hardest to earn and easiest to lose.
LIFESTYLE
WebProNews

How the Ecommerce Theme You Choose Helps to Deliver the Best Brand Experience

Ecommerce is a lucrative market for many businesses. By now, nearly every retail brand has either started or is working on launching an ecommerce store. Global ecommerce revenue is projected to reach 5.4 trillion US dollars by 2022. Therefore, more and more retailers have jumped into the ecommerce space to make more money. With increasing competition, however, it has become crucial for ecommerce businesses to deliver the best brand experience for improved customer retention and brand loyalty.
INTERNET
audacy.com

Study reveals country's most hated brands

If you believe Twitter, more users hate Uber than any other business. This was just one of the findings of a unique study by RAVE Reviews​ to measure the most hated brands in every country. According to the study, Uber was the most hated brand in the U.S., where 48.35%...
INTERNET
Creative Bloq

Infographic reveals the world's most hated brands

Brands love to pretend to be your best friend, but it takes a lot for a company to foster trust and goodwill. And as any brand that's been on the receiving end of a Twitter bashing will know, things can go south very quickly from a PR perspective. But which brands are the most consistently maligned on social media?
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

CoinSwitch Kuber Becomes India’s Most Valuable Cryptocurrency Exchange

India-based crypto exchange Coin Switch Kuber announced on Wednesday (October 6) that it had “managed to raise a Series C Funding of $260 Million.”. The app-based exchange was founded in June 2020 by Ashish Singhal (CEO), Govind Soni (CTO), Vimal Sagar Tiwari (COO), and Sharan Nair (Chief Business Officer). According...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
Best Life

This Popular Pepsi Drink Is Disappearing From Store Shelves

Shoppers have been no strangers to shortages over the last year and a half. From people hoarding products to a lack of workers, there have been a number of factors contributing to limited stock amid the COVID pandemic. The list of products that have disappeared from store shelves includes toilet paper, cleaning supplies, at-home COVID tests, bacon, and even alcohol. Now, another popular drink is in dangerous territory. Read on to find out what Pepsi beverage is in short supply right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Footwear News

Target Will Pay Employees an Extra $2 an Hour for Weekends and Holidays This Season

As retail staffing shortages continue, Target is making moves to attract and retain talent this holiday season. The big box retailer announced said Tuesday that it will offer certain employees an additional $2 per hour for certain weekends and holidays worked during the holiday season. Hourly store, service center, and certain headquarters employees will be eligible for the pay increase on Saturdays and Sundays between Nov. 20 and Dec. 19, as well as Friday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 26. Hourly supply chain employees will see the pay bump during a two-week period between Oct. 10 and Dec. 18. “This is just...
RETAIL
Sportico

Facebook’s Recent Troubles Extend to Sports-Ticketing Market

Today’s guest columnist is Jesse Lawrence, the founder of TicketIQ and FanIQ. With all five major sports in action this week, there is comfort in the return to a familiar and full event calendar. However, like so many other aspects of a COVID world, the new “normal” in ticketing will take some getting used to.  When it comes to selling directly to fans, peak ticket season in 2021 comes with one major change, and one accentuated by this week’s Facebook outage—what to do about the world’s largest social network. For years, Facebook was the biggest, and often only, social network that ticket...
TECHNOLOGY
Audacy

Walmart to start delivering Home Depot goods same day

Get ready to have your lumber, paint, and other materials for home improvement projects delivered as Home Depot is adding a new delivery system through Walmart. The announcement was made by the two retailers on Wednesday, as they will now be "working together to expand same-day and next-day delivery capabilities for home improvement customers in the U.S."
RETAIL
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Sarah Flint Opens NYC Pop-Up Shop + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 5, 2021: Sarah Flint is back in New York. After launching her first NYC pop-up shop in 2019, the designer is back again. This time around, the shop is located 409 West Broadway and is open seven days a week until Jan. 15, 2022. Inside, the shop currently offers Sarah Flint’s fall ’21 collection, with every size of each shoe style out on display so customers can try on with ease, as well as freshly brewed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Reliance Retail to open 7-Eleven outlets in India

The 7-Eleven empire is coming to India India’s Reliance Retail Ventures has set a franchise agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc., to launch convenience stores in the second most populous nation, the company said Thursday. The stores will first be launched in the financial hub of Mumbai Indian media reported the first store is due to open within a few days. Earlier this week, Indian rival Future Retail ended its 2-year old agreement with Dallas Texas-based 7-Eleven to develop the franchise. Reliance, India’s biggest retailer, said in a statement that the stores would offer the usual convenience store...
BUSINESS

