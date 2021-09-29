CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign veteran CB Richard Sherman to reinforce banged-up secondary

Las Cruces Sun-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe banged-up Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting some reinforcements in the form of a veteran cornerback. The team announced Wednesday morning that it had signed former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. The move comes after starter Sean Murphy-Bunting was placed on injured reserve following an elbow injury he suffered in Tampa Bay's season-opening victory against the Dallas Cowboys. Cornerback Jamel Dean also sustained a knee injury in Sunday's loss against the Los Angeles Rams, further depleting the depth at the position.

