Why C.J. Stroud is Still Ohio State’s Quarterback, The Impact of Losing Two Linebackers and Rutgers Shouldn’t Be Overlooked

By Dan Hope, Griffin Strom
Eleven Warriors
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Ohio State's 59-7 win over Akron wasn't competitive, the game didn't lack for interesting storylines. It was our first opportunity to watch Kyle McCord and Jack Miller throw passes for the Buckeyes, and that's where we begin this week's episode of Real Pod Wednesdays, as we discuss what we saw from McCord and Miller and why their performances weren't enough to change Ryan Day's mind on who should start at quarterback.

Kyle Mccord
IN THIS ARTICLE
