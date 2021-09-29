CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy's Doesn't Want Amazon Advertising on Its Billboard

By Entrepreneur Staff
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a billboard on top of Macy’s flagship store in Manhattan’s Herald Square -- and the department store does not want Amazon to advertise on it. Macy’s filed a lawsuit in an effort to get the Kaufman Organization to stop a potential deal with Amazon that would see an advertisement for the e-commerce giant atop the iconic store.

Fortune

Activist investor wants Macy’s to split it stores and e-commerce

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Macy's disappointing financial and stock performance in recent years has prompted all sorts of suggestions from activist investors on how to reverse that. The latest could be a huge risk: spinning off e-commerce from its stores.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Does Amazon Need to ‘Harmonize’ Its Grocery Offerings?

From plans to expand its Just Walk Out technology to Whole Foods Markets to the end of free grocery delivery for Prime members to competitive partnerships in Europe, Amazon continues to strategically tweak its presence and offerings in the food and beverage realm. The Seattle-based e-tailing giant, which acquired Whole Foods in 2017 and more recently, launched its own grocery chain—the rapidly growing and international Amazon Fresh—has tackled the grocery business as aggressively as it has scores of other industries. But has its might met with a cohesive brand strategy?
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Sparks Macy’s Lawsuit

What’s more, UPS driver Dan Gross’s House testimony accused Amazon of wielding monopolistic power to depress wages and set delivery terms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
staceyoniot.com

Post: Amazon wants you to trust its devices

This week’s podcast is all about Amazon (with a few other stories for variety). We start the show with a rundown of the devices and services Amazon launched at its device drop on Tuesday. We then explain what it means for the smart home and ask if this is what we want. We also question if the Astro robot is really all it seems before offering a public service announcement about updating to iOS 15 beta software. After that, we cover a new Helium miner called Finestra, designed for the mainstream consumer. As an added bonus, the company behind the new miner, Mimiq, is also building LoRaWAN devices, which is desperately needed if we want these networks to actually provide real value. After that, we talk about a smaller satellite signal module that works indoors and an incredibly irritating marketing campaign for the new Flic Twist device that puts me off from what is actually a good idea. Then, Kevin talks about his experience with the new Wyze Cam Pan 2. We close the news segment by answering a listener request for a Spanish-speaking smart home.
morningbrew.com

What Amazon’s masking IP addresses means for advertisers

In a win for humans and a loss for marketers, another tech giant is making it harder for advertisers to get their hands on user data. Amazon is masking some of the connected TV, or CTV, data it shares with advertisers—specifically IP addresses on IMDb TV and Twitch—Ad Age reported last week.
chainstoreage.com

Report: Macy’s in legal battle over Amazon sign

Macy's Inc. doesn't want an Amazon billboard on top of its most famous store. The department store giant is in a legal battle to prevent Amazon from using a billboard on the Macy’s Herald Square flagship in New York City, reported the New York Times. Macy’s has filed a lawsuit in New York State Court against the billboard’s owner, Kaufman Realty Corp., to stop a potential deal with Amazon to use the billboard. The news was first reported by Crain’s New York.
Phone Arena

Analyst says Apple's privacy feature is a smokescreen for its advertising ambitions

Back in 2018 after Facebook got caught in the Cambridge Analytical scandal, which resulted in the unauthorized sharing of the personal data belonging to 87 million Facebook users, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked what he would do if he were Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Cook famously replied that Apple would never make the customer the product.
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
Best Life

This Popular Pepsi Drink Is Disappearing From Store Shelves

Shoppers have been no strangers to shortages over the last year and a half. From people hoarding products to a lack of workers, there have been a number of factors contributing to limited stock amid the COVID pandemic. The list of products that have disappeared from store shelves includes toilet paper, cleaning supplies, at-home COVID tests, bacon, and even alcohol. Now, another popular drink is in dangerous territory. Read on to find out what Pepsi beverage is in short supply right now.
