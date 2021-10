Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman (core) will return to practice this week. Bateman was the talk of Ravens training camp this offseason, drawing praise from the media as well as from stud cornerback Marlon Humphrey, before suffering a core muscle injury that required surgery. A return to practice this week would put him on track with regards to the team's initial timetable for his return. He's eligible to come off of the injured reserve as early as this week, but we might not see the rookie play for a couple more weeks.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO