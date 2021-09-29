CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kokomo, IN

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns

By Josh Flynn
Kokomo Perspective
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter will host the Kokomo Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 2 at Foster Park. This year’s event will be in-person. “We’re glad to be back in person this year because coming together in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia is so meaningful to our volunteers and participants,” said Katie Griffin, Kokomo Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager. “The Promise Garden ceremony is an incredible visual display of the impact the disease has on our community, and it shows all those affected that they are not alone.”

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two journalists whose work has angered the authorities in Russia and the Philippines were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honouring the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee described as under threat around the globe. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were given...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Kokomo, IN
Society
Kokomo, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Griffin
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy