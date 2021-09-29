CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Enbridge says Line 3 oil pipeline complete, will be in service on Oct. 1

By Allie Johnson
fox9.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Enbridge Energy said its Line 3 oil pipeline is "substantially complete" and will be operational on Friday, Oct. 1. The 1,097-mile-long pipeline replaces an aging pipeline built in the 1960s. Once in service, it will carry tar sands oil and regular crude oil from Alberta, Canada across North Dakota and Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin, restoring the pipeline to its full capacity of 760,000 barrels per day, Enbridge said in a statement.

www.fox9.com

Comments / 3

Sir
8d ago

GREAT JOB Folks. Bringing Modernity, WORK, and Energy to Gods Children from the bounty of the Earth is noble. Thanks.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OilPrice.com

Line 5 Oil Pipeline Battle Goes International

Canada has invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty to seek bilateral negotiations with the United States over the future of the Line 5 oil pipeline, which has caused a bitter legal dispute between the state of Michigan and pipeline operator Enbridge. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the director of the state’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alberta, MN
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Business
City
Saint Paul, MN
State
North Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Business
Saint Paul, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Industry
pineknotnews.com

Enbridge says Line 3 is up and ready for use

Enbridge announced this week that it has completed its Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project across Minnesota. It expected to begin running tar sands oil from Edmonton to Superior today. The 1,097-mile-long pipeline has a thicker-walled pipe and Enbridge said the "completion ensures a safe, reliable supply of North...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Controversial Line 3 done; oil set to flow Friday, Enbridge says

Oil will begin flowing through the controversial new Line 3 pipeline across northern Minnesota on Friday after Enbridge announced that work on the controversial project is "substantially complete." The $3 billion-plus pipeline is a replacement for the 50-year-old Line 3, which is corroding and operating at half capacity. Construction of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Native Americans#The Associated Press
oilandgas360.com

Enbridge to start oil sands pipeline after years of delays

(Bloomberg) –A long-delayed Enbridge Inc. pipeline extending from Canada’s oil sands to the U.S. Midwest will enter service Friday after years of opposition from environmentalists and indigenous groups. The company said its Line 3 replacement project, which will nearly double the capacity of the older line, is substantially completed and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements

A massive cargo ship made a series of unusual movements while anchored in the closest spot to a Southern California oil pipeline that ruptured and sent crude washing up on beaches, according to data collected by a marine navigation service. The Coast Guard is investigating whether a ship anchor might have snagged and bent the pipeline owned by Amplify Energy, a Houston-based company that operates three offshore oil platforms south of Los Angeles The Associated Press reviewed more than two weeks of data from MarineTraffic, a navigation service that tracks radio signals from transponders that broadcast the locations of...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Industry
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado River drought conditions spur calls for better water infrastructure

WASHINGTON — Experts in government, agriculture, water management and the environment stressed during a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday the danger that droughts fueled by climate change pose in the West, including the Colorado River Basin. During a hearing before an Energy and Natural Resources Committee panel, witnesses said long-term solutions and an investment in […] The post Colorado River drought conditions spur calls for better water infrastructure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy