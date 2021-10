Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday received the Food and Drug Administration's clearance for emergency use authorization of a booster dose for older and high-risk patients. Those eligible for the booster dose include adults age 65 years old or older, as well as anyone between 18 and 64 years old who is at high risk of severe COVID-19, or who are frequently possibly exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and thus at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19. The booster dose is to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series, and is the same formulation and dosage strength as the doses in the primary series.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO