Perez claims home run lead as Royals rally past Cleveland

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iola Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers.

Perez one home run away from tying Royals record

Another home run in a win for the Royals over Cleveland puts Salvy at 47 for the year. One more and he ties with Jorge Soler. Sports with Ted Woodward every weekday on Steve and Ted in the Morning.
Central Illinois Proud

Perez hits MLB-leading 47th HR, Royals beat Indians 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers.
Jorge Soler
Demarlo Hale
Kansas City Star

Royals’ Salvador Perez says fan who got his record-breaking home run wanted $10,000

Catcher Salvador Perez received an $82 million contract extension in March from the Royals, a fact that wasn’t lost on at least one Cleveland fan. It just so happens that fan was at last Monday’s game when Perez hit his 46th home run of the season, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for homers in a season by a catcher.
fox4kc.com

Royals’ Perez will play following ankle injury, but he won’t be behind home plate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez is back in the lineup Thursday after injuring his ankle Wednesday night against the Cleveland Indians. Perez homered on the first pitch he saw Wednesday night tying a Royals record of 48 home runs. Perez struck out the next inning and left the game with a sprained right ankle. The homer matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019.
kshb.com

Salvy ties the home run record, Royals win another

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez tied a Royals record with his 48th homer of the season before leaving with a sprained right ankle, and Kansas City went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5. Perez leads the majors in home runs and RBIs with 121. He homered on the first pitch he saw from Zach Plesac and struck out in the second inning before being replaced in the third by Cam Gallagher.
Kansas City Royals
Cleveland Indians
FOX Sports

Buxton, Polanco HR, Twins top Royals; Perez tied for HR lead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hit homers and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 Sunday in their final game of the season. Royals star Salvador Perez went 0 for 2 with a walk and finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019.
Yardbarker

2021 Season in Review: The best Royals home runs

Let’s remember the dongs of 2021. Baseball returned for a full season this year, and even though the game tried to deaden the ball to limit home runs, there were still the fourth-most home runs hit in baseball history. The Royals hit 163 home runs, third-most in club history (behind only 1987 and 2017) and yet still finished dead last in the league. With all those home runs, let’s look back at some of the best the Royals smacked out of the ballpark this season. April 17 - Salvy walk-off against Toronto A lot of Royals home runs this season came from one man - Salvador Perez. He’s had a knack for clutch hits and walk-off wins, and that came together in the second game of an early doubleheader against Toronto in April. The Royals went into the bottom of the seventh (the last inning in a doubleheader this season) tied 2-2, trying to earn a split in the twin-bill. Salvy faced future teammate Joel Payamps and promptly deposited one into the fountains for a 459-foot shot to win the game. The.
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
