Perez claims home run lead as Royals rally past Cleveland

Let’s remember the dongs of 2021. Baseball returned for a full season this year, and even though the game tried to deaden the ball to limit home runs, there were still the fourth-most home runs hit in baseball history. The Royals hit 163 home runs, third-most in club history (behind only 1987 and 2017) and yet still finished dead last in the league. With all those home runs, let’s look back at some of the best the Royals smacked out of the ballpark this season. April 17 - Salvy walk-off against Toronto A lot of Royals home runs this season came from one man - Salvador Perez. He’s had a knack for clutch hits and walk-off wins, and that came together in the second game of an early doubleheader against Toronto in April. The Royals went into the bottom of the seventh (the last inning in a doubleheader this season) tied 2-2, trying to earn a split in the twin-bill. Salvy faced future teammate Joel Payamps and promptly deposited one into the fountains for a 459-foot shot to win the game. The.

