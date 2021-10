Were you expecting to get a direct deposit on Sept. 15 for your third child tax credit payment but never received it? You're not alone: Many eligible families are experiencing the same problem and should have already received their checks for up to $300 per child. On the other hand, some parents may have received their first payment in September, which could have been for $375 or $450 per kid to make up for delayed payments.

INCOME TAX ・ 12 DAYS AGO