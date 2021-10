• A booster dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will be offered at the Freehold Township Senior Center, 116 Jackson Mills Road, Freehold Township, for individuals age 65 and older; for individuals age 18 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions; and for healthcare workers or other individuals who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure. Dates are as follows: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 and 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. Individuals must register to receive the booster shot by calling 732-294-2160 or by going to https://tinyurl.com/FAHDBooster.com.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO