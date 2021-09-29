CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

iPad mini 2021 review: Delightfully small with few caveats

By Stephen Robles
Apple Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's redesigned iPad mini packs a powerful A15 Bionic into a pleasantly small and super lightweight package, with a few trade-offs. Every so often an Apple product brings a spark of delight with its first use. The first Retina display on iPhone 4, Face ID on iPhone X, AirPods, and now iPad mini 6 evokes the same feeling.

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Mini#Apple Ipad#Ipad Air#Ipad Pro#Retina#Starlight#The Ipad Air
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, iPads & Apple Watches

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

My brief experiment to find an excuse for an iPad mini 6 failed

Yep, I admit it: My sole interest in the 2021 iPad mini was that it’s a super-cute gadget. I mean, it’s much more than that, but for me personally, I couldn’t really see a use for one. I have the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and I have a 6.7-inch iPhone. It’s...
TECHNOLOGY
MacRumors Forums

New iPad Mini Begins Shipping to Customers

Apple's sixth-generation iPad mini is set to launch this Friday, and ahead of time, the device has started shipping to customers around the world. Track your iPad mini pre-order shipping status with others in the MacRumors forums. The new iPad mini is essentially an iPad Air mini, as the two...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
ithinkdiff.com

5 features in iPhone 13 and iPad mini 6 for improved gaming experience

At the September 14, 2021 event, Apple announced the new iPhone 13 series and iPad mini 6th-generation. The new devices offer many new innovative features like faster processors, improved displays, enhanced battery performance, and much more. Now, YouTuber @MrMacRight has summarised all the new features which will enhance gamers’ experience...
TECHNOLOGY
Macdaily News

iPhone 13 lineup, iPad mini, and ninth-generation iPad arrive worldwide

On Friday, September 24th, the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup, powerful new iPad mini, and ninth-generation iPad went on sale around the world. Apple Store locations, as well as Apple’s online store, are open for customers who want to learn about and experience the newest iPhone and iPad lineups. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, and 5G. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual-camera system ever in iPhone and powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Surface Go 3 vs. iPad vs. iPad Air vs. iPad mini

(Pocket-lint) - Over the past month, both Apple and Microsoft have updated their more budget-friendly tablet lineups. First up was Apple, which at the company’s 14th September California Streaming event, brought improvements over to the base iPad with a starting price of $329 / £319 by adding an updated A13 processor, a new ultra-wide camera, and a TrueTone display.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

The new iPad mini is already my favorite

The iPhone 13 may be destined to be Apple’s big seller, but it’s the new iPad mini 6th Generation that arguably stole the most hearts during the big unveil event a couple of weeks ago. For a while, it seemed like the Cupertino firm had forgotten all about the iPad mini, which had gone for more than two years without an update. Turns out, it actually had something huge in mind for its smallest tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
Macworld

iPad Air vs iPad mini: More than meets the eye

After years of a home button, the iPad mini finally got the modern tablet treatment, with an “all-screen” design and a slew of internal upgrades that make it a huge upgrade over the previous model. The 2021 iPad mini now looks like a smaller version of the iPad Air, but the differences between the two are more than an inch and a half worth of pixels. Here’s how the two models stack up.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

What colors does the new iPad Mini 6th Gen come in?

The all-new iPad Mini has been released! Apple revealed the biggest upgrade to the iPad Mini (so far) during its California Streaming event. It comes with thinner bezels and follows a design language similar to that of recent iPad Pro models. If you’re a student who prefers a smaller form factor and mightier internals (compared to the standard, affordable iPad) for a reasonable price bump, the Mini is what you’re looking for. Another notable change in the latest model is the introduction of new colors. If you’re wondering what the iPad Mini 6th Gen colors are, you’ve reached the right place!
TECHNOLOGY
idownloadblog.com

The iPad mini 6 volume buttons change their input based on orientation

The all-new, redesigned iPad mini features plenty of noteworthy elements. That includes the “all-screen” design thanks to its smaller bezels, Touch ID built into the top button, and a USB-C port. Among other things. But it looks like Apple slipped in another detail, tied to what many would consider is one of the more boring elements of the tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

Happy iPhone 13 and iPad mini 6 launch weekend!

Hello and happy new Apple product launch weekend! It feels like Christmas in September, and I hope that all of you received and are enjoying your new Apple products this weekend, whether it was a new iPhone 13 or iPad mini 6, or even a base model iPad. So it's...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy