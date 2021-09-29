CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

More Student Debt Upheaval: Navient to Stop Servicing Federal Student Loans

By Kaitlin Mulhere
Quad Cities Onlines
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother major student loan servicer is getting out of its contract with the U.S. Department of Education, adding to the impending upheaval borrowers are facing. Navient announced Tuesday that it had reached a deal, which the Education Department must still approve, to transfer its accounts to another servicing company, Maximus. As one of the largest loan servicers, Navient currently manages the repayment of roughly 6 million borrowers, handling more than $237 billion in student loans.

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Student loan forgiveness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday, the Biden administration announced an overhaul of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program so it might benefit another half-million people and help eliminate their student debt. Borrowers must meed a handful of requirements to qualify for the loan forgiveness program. Cheryl Rapp, a college...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
KIVI-TV

Student loan debt plays major role in homeownership gap, studies show

The homeownership gap between white and Black homeowners is about the same as it was in 1968 — the year the Fair Housing Act went into effect. According to the National Association of Realtors, the homeownership rate among Black Americans is 42%, and the homeownership rate among Latinos is 47%.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Cordray
93.1 WZAK

Education Department Promises Significant Changes To Confusing Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Program ‘Over The Coming Months’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. In 2007, former President George W. Bush signed into law the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which grants loan forgiveness to people who work at non-profits or in the public sector once they’ve made payments for10 years—or at least that’s what it’s supposed to do. Unfortunately, many borrowers have found the program to be a janky, disorganized whirlwind of confusion and disappointment ever since 2017, the first year that loan recipients would have been eligible for forgiveness.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Federal Loans#Federal Student Aid#The Education Department#Nextgen
erienewsnow.com

Major Changes to Federal Student Loans Could Wipe Debt for 550,000 People

Relief is on the way for more than half a million student loan borrowers. The U.S. Education Department has just announced major changes to an embattled federal program. It’s a major student debt forgiveness overhaul, potentially benefiting more than half a million people. “Today is a good day for hundreds...
EDUCATION
thebalance.com

Another Student Loan Servicer Quits, Adding to Churn

The exit of another company that services federal student loans leaves more borrowers in transition just as they get ready to deal with resuming payments in February. Navient, which manages payments on 5.5 million federal student loans, plans to transfer them to another servicer before the end of the year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Navient is getting out of the student loan business: Here's what you need to know

The biggest name in student loans is exiting the business. Navient, which currently manages -- or, in the parlance of the industry, services -- student loans for 5.6 million US customers, has asked the US Department of Education to let it transfer its caseload to Maximus, a global administrator of government programs. Though Navient itself is not a lender, it manages the repayment process for student loans on behalf of the government -- or, it did, until former President Donald Trump enacted a moratorium on student debt payments in March 2020 in response to COVID-19. Since then, that measure has been extended by President Biden, and student debt obligations remain on hold until January 2022.
CREDITS & LOANS
New York Post

Government to overhaul student loan relief program, helping over 550K

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it’s overhauling a student-loan forgiveness program that it described as “an important — but largely unmet — promise” to ease the burden of college debt on public-sector workers, including teachers, nurses and firefighters. The sweeping changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Audacy

Thousands may have their student loans forgiven under new federal rules

This fall, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, put in place in 2007, will see a sweeping overhaul after over a decade of declining applications for loan forgiveness. Through the program, college graduates were offered the chance of loan forgiveness if they worked as a teacher, police officer, or government worker and made payments for ten years. At the end of the ten years, any student debt they had left would be forgiven.
EDUCATION
thewestsidegazette.com

More than 20 HBCUs using federal CARES Act funding to erase student debt

As historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country coped with budgetary challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, federal funds from the CARES Act allowed them to help students with a once-in-a-lifetime investment — clearing student debt. The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund allocated approximately $1 billion in emergency aid...
COLLEGES
FOX59

Major overhaul of federal student loan forgiveness program could offer debt relief for thousands

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants. The Education Department said Wednesday it will drop some of the toughest requirements around […]
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy