More Student Debt Upheaval: Navient to Stop Servicing Federal Student Loans

The biggest name in student loans is exiting the business. Navient, which currently manages -- or, in the parlance of the industry, services -- student loans for 5.6 million US customers, has asked the US Department of Education to let it transfer its caseload to Maximus, a global administrator of government programs. Though Navient itself is not a lender, it manages the repayment process for student loans on behalf of the government -- or, it did, until former President Donald Trump enacted a moratorium on student debt payments in March 2020 in response to COVID-19. Since then, that measure has been extended by President Biden, and student debt obligations remain on hold until January 2022.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO