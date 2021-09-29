CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, NY

‘Merry and Bright:’ Preparation for 2021 North Country Festival of Trees underway

By Isabella Colello
informnny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s never too early to start prepping tree decorations for this year’s North Country Festival of Trees. On Wednesday, the Watertown YMCA and Samaritan Medical Center Foundation announced this year’s them for the annual A North Country Festival of Trees will be “Merry and Bright.” According to organizers, this year’s festival will be held at the former Bon-Ton location in the Salmon Run Mall, with bidding taking place online.

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Watertown, NY
Society
Watertown, NY
Government
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Country#Tree#Signage#Social Distancing#The Watertown Ymca#Samaritan Foundation#People S Choice Award
NBC News

F. Diane BarthFacebook's whistleblower is prompting some users to log off — forever

On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of Congress about the ways she says the social media giant is, to generalize a bit, making America worse. Her allegations helped support a Wall Street Journal “deep dive” into Facebook that reports the company has ignored warnings about the negative impact of its platforms and, in some cases, hidden facts about those impacts from the public. (Facebook, not surprisingly, objects to such characterizations.)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy