‘Merry and Bright:’ Preparation for 2021 North Country Festival of Trees underway
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s never too early to start prepping tree decorations for this year’s North Country Festival of Trees. On Wednesday, the Watertown YMCA and Samaritan Medical Center Foundation announced this year’s them for the annual A North Country Festival of Trees will be “Merry and Bright.” According to organizers, this year’s festival will be held at the former Bon-Ton location in the Salmon Run Mall, with bidding taking place online.www.informnny.com
